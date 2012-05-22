Marina Marjina

Welcome to my workspace.

Marina Marjina
Marina Marjina
  • Save
Welcome to my workspace. calligraphy handwriting lettering
Download color palette

Cover for a notebook from the series «Welcome to my workspace».

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Marina Marjina
Marina Marjina

More by Marina Marjina

View profile
    • Like