Kerem Suer

Apple Battery Charger Rev. 2

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Apple Battery Charger Rev. 2 apple battery charger photoshop
Download color palette

Wanted to do another rev on this before I go to bed. I can see bunch of weird things still, will do another rev later.

Total time in Photoshop up until this point: 2hr 13min

Twitter?

A5cf800a1e4f78a576f05ef7f0d797ff
Rebound of
Apple Battery Charger
By Kerem Suer
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like