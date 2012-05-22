Glenn Thomas

Zachy Boy

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Zachy Boy illustration portrait cat light texture dog person
Download color palette

Hey @Zach Wolf - you're nearly finished buddy - I'll look at it with fresh eyes tomorrow.

Big shot attached.

Smiling
Rebound of
Smiling Asshole
By Glenn Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like