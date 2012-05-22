How to Create Snooker App Icon Using Adobe Illustrator and SubScribe Designer Plugin

Rejoice! You no longer need to know complex geometric construction techniques to create a detailed and precise graphics. All you need is the SubScribe plugin which is free to all DrawScribe, VectorScribe and Phantasm CS v2 customers! It will make all the calculations for you.

However, do not think that you will not have to work at all — this plugin has not learned how to click the mouse for you yet… which is why we help you with these tutorials. In this one, we’ll be creating an App style icon where snooker balls are precisely located inside the rack.

http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/icon_design/snooker/4-1-0-194