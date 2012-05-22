🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to Create Snooker App Icon Using Adobe Illustrator and SubScribe Designer Plugin
Rejoice! You no longer need to know complex geometric construction techniques to create a detailed and precise graphics. All you need is the SubScribe plugin which is free to all DrawScribe, VectorScribe and Phantasm CS v2 customers! It will make all the calculations for you.
However, do not think that you will not have to work at all — this plugin has not learned how to click the mouse for you yet… which is why we help you with these tutorials. In this one, we’ll be creating an App style icon where snooker balls are precisely located inside the rack.
http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/icon_design/snooker/4-1-0-194