Shaun Malinowski

NITRO t-shirt

Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski
  • Save
NITRO t-shirt t-shirt illustration bicycle bike
Download color palette

This is a t-shirt concept for a local mountain bike and trail building organization.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Shaun Malinowski
Shaun Malinowski

More by Shaun Malinowski

View profile
    • Like