CDY

Norule

CDY
CDY
  • Save
Norule icons
Download color palette

360 mobile theme design: Norule;
Keywords: Simple, straight line, no curve, soft color.
Hope you will like it.
And maybe it can call up some of the original love of icons from your deep mind.
To see the full version, you can go this way:
http://www.iconfans.org/thread-31289-1-1.html
For downloading, but only for 360 mobile theme APP:
http://tf.mobile.360.cn/iconfans/page/detail/pack/181

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
CDY
CDY
CDY never stop.

More by CDY

View profile
    • Like