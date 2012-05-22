Giovanni DiFeterici

Poster for my dad

Giovanni DiFeterici
Giovanni DiFeterici
  • Save
Poster for my dad illustration crest
Download color palette

I worked up a poster for my father that is based on a family crest. I really like how the boar came out

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Giovanni DiFeterici
Giovanni DiFeterici

More by Giovanni DiFeterici

View profile
    • Like