Kyle Adams

More Western Buttons

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
  • Save
More Western Buttons western ui clean fun badge rope on off enter cactus sign sky gui buttons warning
Download color palette

Took another look at my western themed UI elements. I would love feedback.

779e00376c86081e1301db6e301ddcff
Rebound of
Western UI
By Kyle Adams
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2012
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

More by Kyle Adams

View profile
    • Like