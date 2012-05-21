Bobby Haiqalsyah

Ephydriad

Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah
  • Save
Ephydriad bobsta14 typography lettering water dead words
Download color palette

My contribution to @Karen To's wonderful "dead words" project http://deadwords.info

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Bobby Haiqalsyah
Bobby Haiqalsyah

More by Bobby Haiqalsyah

View profile
    • Like