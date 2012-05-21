Marissa Louie

White UI Kit

Designed a set of UI Elements for my own use on the Web.

I also included the icons of a few of my favorite startups: Ness (my employer), Pinterest, Apple, Square, Facebook, and Twitter.

If you'd like to download the PSD, feel free to comment and let me know. I'll send it to you.

Enjoy!

