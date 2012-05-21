Adrian Rodriguez

Face

Face face eye sketch sketch-a-day tones woman shading
Practicing drawing something just from my head. The eye was definitely too big, but this is a lot better than what I used to be able to do. Need to start practicing the shapes of a head too.

See the full drawing here: http://30sketches.tumblr.com/post/23521761590/day-5-face-practicing-drawing-something-just

Posted on May 21, 2012
