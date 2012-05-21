HTML5 Drag & Drop Dribbble shot upload

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I was doing some thinking and I figured that the folks at @dribbble HQ should really develop & implement a drag & drop upload feature on the dribbble website. This was a quick sketch of what a simplistic design of it may look like (better colours on the icon of course).
For more information on how to implement this, I found some nice tutorials on the HTML5 Drag & Drop Upload / File API:
1.) http://www.thebuzzmedia.com/html5-drag-and-drop-and-file-api-tutorial/
2.) http://tutorialzine.com/2011/09/html5-file-upload-jquery-php/