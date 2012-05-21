Justin Wetch

Concept of Siri for iPad. There would be issues with simply making the UI come up from the bottom a la iPhone 4S, so I decided to mockup an alternate solution that would meet the challenge at hand. Comments appreciated. Full view here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nte5gky5n4c75u6/SiriPad.png

Posted on May 21, 2012
