bucketcase loading page

Here's the top portion of the loading page of the app I'm building: BucketCase.

BucketCase is a bucket list app focused on helping people connect with others to get their bucket list checked off. The bucket list app hasn't been done right.

Whatcha think? I'd love some feedback. Thanks guys!

Posted on May 21, 2012
