Abigail Shaw

Muffin Top

Abigail Shaw
Abigail Shaw
  • Save
Muffin Top fashion girl muffin top back crack butt
Download color palette

My final based off the sketch by Sarah Straub. See the full guy here: http://www.tenpacesanddraw.com/portfolio/523/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Abigail Shaw
Abigail Shaw

More by Abigail Shaw

View profile
    • Like