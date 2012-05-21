Darcy Murphy

Brushling Icon

Darcy Murphy
Darcy Murphy
  • Save
Brushling Icon typography b app icon
Download color palette

Surely the most important part of any app — it's icon.

I had a lot of fun working with colours outside of my usual palette of neutral greys. The "B" is from Reklame Script, a really nice font with lots of fun weights.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Darcy Murphy
Darcy Murphy

More by Darcy Murphy

View profile
    • Like