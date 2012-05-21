Alexander Pankratov

Newsletter as an excuse

Newsletter as an excuse
.. to design something.

So here's (a crop of) the first ever newsletter for a backup product that doesn't look like donkey's butt. Still need to tweak few things, but hopefully will push it out of the door by the end of tomorrow.

Rebound of
HTML emails, or welcome to the circus
Posted on May 21, 2012
