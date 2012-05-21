Peter Jahn

Traverse 2—Filtering Selected

Peter Jahn
Peter Jahn
  • Save
Traverse 2—Filtering Selected ipad ui design blue student gradient filter tab ios wip navigation hexagon pattern
Download color palette

Now that I've worked on a few touch UIs and actually had fingers-on experience with iOS, I'm redesigning the Traverse iPad app to be more accessible, attractive, and functional. I should really find a higher-res Google Maps screenshot...

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Peter Jahn
Peter Jahn

More by Peter Jahn

View profile
    • Like