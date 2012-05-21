Mitchell Bartlett

Live tumblr blog theme
The design's gone live (http://tumblr.miiitch.com). I'm still making a few tweaks here and there, but by and large I'm happy with it.

Tumblr Theme
Posted on May 21, 2012
