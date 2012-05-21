Dodgers Magazine Cover & Masthead

Ross Yoshida

Re-design of Dodgers Magazine cover and masthead. Wanted to give the official team publication a higher-end look that could hold its own on a newsstand.

Posted on May 21, 2012
