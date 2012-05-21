Xavi Colomer

1 advise - final?

1 advise - final? icon logo
This is what what I think it will be the last version of the logo.

I removed the exclamation signs because an advise must be something calm, reliable and that signs gave me the impression of something spontaneous.

Blue and orange are the colors of the brand

Posted on May 21, 2012
