New Homepage Portfolio design !

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
And it's live guys! I've been wanted a portfolio for so long and I finally found the time to do it!
http://www.julienrenvoye.com/
VOTE for me: http://www.awwwards.com/best-websites/julien-renvoye
Anyway let me tell you more about this design: Of course the first thing I wanted people to see is my work. A sneak peak of my latest work displayed in an original way. Once you click on it you see full size screenshots. Below, I wanted to answer questions that clients usually asked me... like "what's your story?", "What is your specialty?". I answered those questions using the power of infographics! I love them!
So that's for the homepage.
The rest of the portfolio is really simple. I still have to create the about page and blog. It will come very soon.
I want to thank few people:
1) Anthony for the development. Really nice person to work with! He did such a good job with the animations and stuff!
2) KonstantinDatz for those incredible iphone renders.
3) Arek because this guy that became a truly good friend taught me so much this last year. We worked a lot together for Pokki and he's truly amazing!
Anyway hope you guys will like it! Enjoy
PS: If you see anything wrong please let me know.
--
Follow me on twitter to stay in touch of my latest work!