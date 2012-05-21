Julien Renvoye

New Homepage Portfolio design ! portfolio website web design homepage
And it's live guys! I've been wanted a portfolio for so long and I finally found the time to do it!

http://www.julienrenvoye.com/

VOTE for me: http://www.awwwards.com/best-websites/julien-renvoye

Anyway let me tell you more about this design: Of course the first thing I wanted people to see is my work. A sneak peak of my latest work displayed in an original way. Once you click on it you see full size screenshots. Below, I wanted to answer questions that clients usually asked me... like "what's your story?", "What is your specialty?". I answered those questions using the power of infographics! I love them!
So that's for the homepage.

The rest of the portfolio is really simple. I still have to create the about page and blog. It will come very soon.

I want to thank few people:
1) Anthony for the development. Really nice person to work with! He did such a good job with the animations and stuff!
2) KonstantinDatz for those incredible iphone renders.
3) Arek because this guy that became a truly good friend taught me so much this last year. We worked a lot together for Pokki and he's truly amazing!

Anyway hope you guys will like it! Enjoy

PS: If you see anything wrong please let me know.

Posted on May 21, 2012
