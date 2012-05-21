New Homepage Portfolio design !

And it's live guys! I've been wanted a portfolio for so long and I finally found the time to do it!

http://www.julienrenvoye.com/

Anyway let me tell you more about this design: Of course the first thing I wanted people to see is my work. A sneak peak of my latest work displayed in an original way. Once you click on it you see full size screenshots. Below, I wanted to answer questions that clients usually asked me... like "what's your story?", "What is your specialty?". I answered those questions using the power of infographics! I love them!

So that's for the homepage.

The rest of the portfolio is really simple. I still have to create the about page and blog. It will come very soon.

I want to thank few people:

1) Anthony for the development. Really nice person to work with! He did such a good job with the animations and stuff!

2) KonstantinDatz for those incredible iphone renders.

3) Arek because this guy that became a truly good friend taught me so much this last year. We worked a lot together for Pokki and he's truly amazing!

Anyway hope you guys will like it! Enjoy

PS: If you see anything wrong please let me know.

--

