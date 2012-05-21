Ryan Coughlin

Toolbar and Host Page

Toolbar and Host Page
Project in the works. Still need to add in content to the empty left area. Top will remain static and bottom will be tabs swapping out content.

Dark grey bar will appear on hover showing more information related to that item above.

And icon on far right needs lots o' love!! Different idea going in there, doesn't match the context.

May 21, 2012
