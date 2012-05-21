Mark Riggan

Personal Logo

Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Logo logo identity brand m colorful
Download color palette

Trying out a new concept for my personal logo.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Mark Riggan
Mark Riggan
Pixels, Code, and Lots of Video Games.
Hire Me

More by Mark Riggan

View profile
    • Like