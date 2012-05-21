Badhon Ebrahim

Vector Border PSD

Vector Border PSD border vector shapes vector psd premium retro vintage fancy web design shop chart store dashes html5
finally finished off this pack of vector retro borders. the main pack contained 35 different styles of borders, but finally i made 5 more.i guess it should be super useful for web designing and stuffs. collect the PSD from here http://ow.ly/b3Eau

