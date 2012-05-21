Joey Ellis

Pacific Helm Avatars

Pacific Helm Avatars
Those guys at Pacific Helm let me do avatars for them. I always over-accessorize.

You can see some process yonder: http://www.joeyblog.com/2012/06/pacific-helm-avatars.html

Posted on May 21, 2012
