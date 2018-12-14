Leapfrog Sports Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Along with the sports portal re-design going on, we thought why not give some life to the logo itself?
The logo was made by @Swapnil Acharya
Work hard, play hard.
Checkout our sports page. https://sports.lftechnology.com/