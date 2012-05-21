Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Brother Bear

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Brother Bear logo animal bear construction power wild line black head trust
Download color palette

Logo mark for this construction company from USA. More coming soon. PS that's not the real company name :)

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like