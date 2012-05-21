Logo - Lift Division

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logo concept for an SEO company that wants to blend vintage (think Wright Bros./turn-of-the-century) with innovation. They wanted something that would play well with the 'Lift' theme so I used an Air Force insignia as inspiration for the badge with some weathered techniques to give a bit of wear. Used a clean, bold font face to instill confidence and longevity. I'd love some feedback so have it!