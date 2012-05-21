Blaze Kuklinski

Appointment Backend Design

Blaze Kuklinski
Blaze Kuklinski
  • Save
Appointment Backend Design design ui ux widget gradient web clean doctor
Download color palette

Backend design for a doctors community site that allows them to setup and manage their appointments.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Blaze Kuklinski
Blaze Kuklinski

More by Blaze Kuklinski

View profile
    • Like