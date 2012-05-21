Joey Grillo

Maestro Logo

Joey Grillo
Joey Grillo
  • Save
Maestro Logo logo gotham rounded type photoshop
Download color palette

one of the later versions of a logo for a new CRM

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Joey Grillo
Joey Grillo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joey Grillo

View profile
    • Like