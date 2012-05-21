Naftoli Mann

Pen & Paper

Naftoli Mann
Naftoli Mann
  • Save
Pen & Paper logo typography type logotype pen paper ampersand fountain
Download color palette

I worked this thing to death, any suggestions would be great. Complementary font suggestions anyone?

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Naftoli Mann
Naftoli Mann

More by Naftoli Mann

View profile
    • Like