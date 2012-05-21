This is something a bit different from me, not my usual style but I wanted to try something different out!

This is a section of a poster for a competition to design a poster for the Bestival festival on the Isle of Wight (UK) for one of their headliners. I chose 'the XX' and made this illustration of a giant X (their logo) emerging from the water ready to descend onto the island and play this super loud super chilled music.

The poster has to be screenprintable in 3 colours, so that created a nice extra challenge!