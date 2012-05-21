Aaron Griffin

Ocean Study

Aaron Griffin
Aaron Griffin
  • Save
Ocean Study ocean speedpainting study digital painting airbrushing photoshop cs5
Download color palette

Personal study of colour and values.

4 hours 15 minutes using photoshop CS5 and a Wacom Intous 5 Graphics Tablet

http://sergeant-small.deviantart.com/#/d50b6ur

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Aaron Griffin
Aaron Griffin

More by Aaron Griffin

View profile
    • Like