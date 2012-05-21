Luboš Volkov

Hi my friends! I had this in my head long time: just simple mail stream for your desktop - sometimes i just waitin for very important mail and i dont like all those notofications app. This too small to stay somewhere in the corner and you will know everything. And remember its not regular email app (missing new message button etc.) it`s just stream. Done just for fun :)

full is here: http://cl.ly/350t3p2S263e3S131K2S

Posted on May 21, 2012
