2019

Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
2019 branding vector art design character illustration sketch 2019 kite astronaut nasa space program moon space badge iron-on patch
  1. parche.png
  2. parche.png
  3. parche-sketch.png

We've just had our end-of-year party and we made this patch badge to commemorate it. Check the sketch attached👀!

