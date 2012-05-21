Maxim McNair

Helix Rebound

Helix Rebound css3 animation progress html css rebound
Coded up a live version of Andrey's shot using some css3 animations. See the live version here.

Helixbar still
Rebound of
Helixbar
By Andrey Davlikanov
Posted on May 21, 2012
