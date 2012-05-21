Simon Birky Hartmann

Big boys, big toys / Hell yeah trucks

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Big boys, big toys / Hell yeah trucks ipad vintage pickup ford sketchbook pro fuck yeah trucks
Download color palette

I'm still wondering if there'll be text or not, and if yes, what's the tagline going to be between "Big boys, big toys" (sounds a bit homoerotic and it's not what I'm shooting for) or "Fuck yeah trucks."

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like