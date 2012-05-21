McMillianCo.

Atlantic Ave BID Stationery

McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
  • Save
Atlantic Ave BID Stationery stationery letterhead logo branding typography a arrow business card
Download color palette

Branding and stationery for Atlantic Avenue Business Improvement District in Brooklyn, NY.

More Info:
http://mcmillianfurlow.com/work/atlantic-ave-bid

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
Thoughtful branding, web design, and development.

More by McMillianCo.

View profile
    • Like