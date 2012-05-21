Thomas Larsson

Logo Restairs

Thomas Larsson
Thomas Larsson
  • Save
Logo Restairs logotype
Download color palette

I designed this logo and website for the company restair. The company provides renovationoptions for stairs at home.

http://2masdesign.blogspot.se/2012/03/logotyp-restairs.html

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Thomas Larsson
Thomas Larsson
Like