Pinterest Infographic

An infographic I finished last week on Pinterest and how well it's doing within ecommerce. Check it out (in full size): http://www.shopify.com/blog/6058268-how-pinterest-drives-ecommerce-sales

It went quite viral, and made it's way on to Fast Company: http://www.fastcompany.com/1837726/shopify-shares-details-on-how-pinterest-is-driving-ecommerce-sales :)

Let me know what you think.

Posted on May 21, 2012
