So this is my new personal website. I wanted it to be clean and focus on the artwork instead of having a lot of distracting design elements.
I do think I'm going to use thumbnails of the designs instead of those dots in the slider nav.

Here's a link to the full site: www.pixelsbyrick.com

It's mobile friendly and I've used the awesome Responsive Slider by Viljamis

Posted on May 21, 2012
