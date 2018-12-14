Aprelsky

Hello dribbble !

Aprelsky
Aprelsky
  • Save
Hello dribbble ! debute debut shot first draft minimal debutshot branding design illustration
Download color palette

Hello everyone! It's a big pleasure to become a part of the huge dribbble family. That's my debut shot. I am in love with minimalism, so if u like it too hit "like. Special thanks for invite https://dribbble.com/levchenko-design

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2018
Aprelsky
Aprelsky
Like