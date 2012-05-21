Kyle Adams

Western UI

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
  • Save
Western UI western ui clean fun badge cactus sign sky gui buttons warning
Download color palette

I'm working on a wild west themed UI set. I'd love some feedback on how this is coming along so far. This has been a fun one!

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

More by Kyle Adams

View profile
    • Like