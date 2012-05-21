Chris OBrien

Guys Weekend With The Boys

Guys Weekend With The Boys fun type lost type
My friends and I do a camping trip every summer that we call "Guys weekend with the boys." Yes, it's a joke name. This design is for some custom printed beer Koozies.

Posted on May 21, 2012
