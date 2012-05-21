Wolf - Working Process

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working process of a slender but powerful howling wolf for Wolfs Little Store. As you can see I'm working on a few refinements. The one bottom-left is a computerized version that will be put into a black circle as the logo, but still needs some polishing. Client particularly wants to have the eyes stand out more. More about this later...
I used Rotring 0.1 and Copic 0.05 ultra fine liners to draw on top of the pencil sketches made with the Greaphgear 1000 .3 mechanical pencil.
Coming up next, a dark horse and a python!
Just love this stuff ;)