Wolf - Working Process

Working process of a slender but powerful howling wolf for Wolfs Little Store. As you can see I'm working on a few refinements. The one bottom-left is a computerized version that will be put into a black circle as the logo, but still needs some polishing. Client particularly wants to have the eyes stand out more. More about this later...

I used Rotring 0.1 and Copic 0.05 ultra fine liners to draw on top of the pencil sketches made with the Greaphgear 1000 .3 mechanical pencil.

Coming up next, a dark horse and a python!

Just love this stuff ;)