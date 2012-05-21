Lauren Moore

Buttons

Lauren Moore
Lauren Moore
  • Save
Buttons buttons ui newsletter signup rollover
Download color palette

Footer buttons. 'Pressed' static blue button effect, then green and raised slightly on rollover. Sort of the opposite of what is expected, so we'll see how it executes when coded.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
Lauren Moore
Lauren Moore

More by Lauren Moore

View profile
    • Like