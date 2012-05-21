Steve Oldham

Video Player UI - Volume Slider + In/Out Points

Video Player UI - Volume Slider + In/Out Points
Producing an HTML5 video player for a guitar tuition site. Freshening up the UI before I gets coding!

Posted on May 21, 2012
