Future of the Web (2)

I've had a few days to work on this and process my thoughts. If you know solutions to the comments below, please share them!

• Switching back and forth between a site's code and how it looks in the browser wastes time. Having a browser in one window with the code in another takes up too much space (unless you have a massive 27" iMac screen). How about having a hotkey which, when pressed, replaces the view of the code with a live preview? Releasing the key(s) would hide the browser view. This would create a more transparent layer between the code and the presentation when working on a site and save time.

• Textures. I shouldn't have to recreate my site's design in Photoshop or Illustrator just to see how a background graphic might look on the page. In the attached image there is a slight noise pattern in the background. Since I've been creating this design straight in the browser, I took a screenshot of the page, pasted it into Photoshop, created a layer on top of it, set it to overlay, and only then was I able to (somewhat) make a background texture for the page. I think a solution to this problem would be to have a web view layer within Photoshop or Illustrator which lets you set a file to be viewed and rendered out, with options for background transparency and so on. Edit: And to take this idea a little bit further, I should be able to create graphics within the site by selecting an element on a page and choosing to go into a sort of "Edit Mode" where the design gets outputted to the element's background graphic.

• I'm not asking for a WYSIWYG editor. What I think would be ideal would be something that lets you quickly and easily see how a site looks in a bunch of different environments w/o slowing down the development process. Something more like a "What You Write is What You See" only something with a less silly title. :-P



What do you think?