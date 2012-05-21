Future of the Web (2)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've had a few days to work on this and process my thoughts. If you know solutions to the comments below, please share them!
• Switching back and forth between a site's code and how it looks in the browser wastes time. Having a browser in one window with the code in another takes up too much space (unless you have a massive 27" iMac screen). How about having a hotkey which, when pressed, replaces the view of the code with a live preview? Releasing the key(s) would hide the browser view. This would create a more transparent layer between the code and the presentation when working on a site and save time.
• Textures. I shouldn't have to recreate my site's design in Photoshop or Illustrator just to see how a background graphic might look on the page. In the attached image there is a slight noise pattern in the background. Since I've been creating this design straight in the browser, I took a screenshot of the page, pasted it into Photoshop, created a layer on top of it, set it to overlay, and only then was I able to (somewhat) make a background texture for the page. I think a solution to this problem would be to have a web view layer within Photoshop or Illustrator which lets you set a file to be viewed and rendered out, with options for background transparency and so on. Edit: And to take this idea a little bit further, I should be able to create graphics within the site by selecting an element on a page and choosing to go into a sort of "Edit Mode" where the design gets outputted to the element's background graphic.
• I'm not asking for a WYSIWYG editor. What I think would be ideal would be something that lets you quickly and easily see how a site looks in a bunch of different environments w/o slowing down the development process. Something more like a "What You Write is What You See" only something with a less silly title. :-P
What do you think?