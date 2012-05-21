John Choura

Facelift

John Choura
John Choura
Hire Me
  • Save
Facelift personal brand personal website logo j. c. jr. cargo collective
Download color palette

Still a work in progress.

See here.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2012
John Choura
John Choura
Professional designer, amatuer human
Hire Me

More by John Choura

View profile
    • Like